Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture after 15 hours of shooting

Kartik Aaryan is a promising actor. Since Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he hasn’t looked back. Kartik has acted in Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dhamaka. Kartik boasts a big fan following, and he informs them on his personal and professional activities.

Just hours ago, the actor shared a fresh BTS picture from the set of Shehzad. Pyar Ka Punchnama star posted, “#Shehzada…Subah se le kar raat tak shoot…15 hours and counting.”

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s second film together is Shehzada. Shehzada is due out next February. Rohit Dhawan’s film is an adaption of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

Kartik also has Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. It’s a love tale, Kartik’s first with Sajid Nadiadwala, and Sameer Vidwans directs. Previously called “Satyanarayan ki Katha,” it’s now “Satya Prem Ki Katha.”

Kartik announced a project with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. It’ll debut in 2023.

