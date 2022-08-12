Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture after 15 hours of shooting

Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture after 15 hours of shooting

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture after 15 hours of shooting

Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture after 15 hours of shooting

Advertisement
  • Kartik Aaryan is a promising actor.
  • Since Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he hasn’t looked back.
  • Kartik boasts a big fan following, and he informs them on his personal and professional activities.
Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is a promising actor. Since Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he hasn’t looked back. Kartik has acted in Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dhamaka. Kartik boasts a big fan following, and he informs them on his personal and professional activities.

Just hours ago, the actor shared a fresh BTS picture from the set of Shehzad. Pyar Ka Punchnama star posted, “#Shehzada…Subah se le kar raat tak shoot…15 hours and counting.”

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s second film together is Shehzada. Shehzada is due out next February. Rohit Dhawan’s film is an adaption of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

Kartik also has Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. It’s a love tale, Kartik’s first with Sajid Nadiadwala, and Sameer Vidwans directs. Previously called “Satyanarayan ki Katha,” it’s now “Satya Prem Ki Katha.”

Kartik announced a project with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. It’ll debut in 2023.

\

Advertisement

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan celebrates raksha bandhan with smiles and goodies
Kartik Aaryan celebrates raksha bandhan with smiles and goodies

Bollywood's Kartik Aaryan is a promising actor. On-screen, he captivates audiences with...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story