Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi

Kartik Aaryan is perhaps of the most encouraging entertainer of Bollywood. He made his presentation with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and from that point forward, there is no thinking back for the entertainer.

Kartik is running high on the progress of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is right now the second most elevated netting Hindi film this year.

It likewise included Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. The film was an independent spin-off of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Aside from his exhibitions, Kartik’s smart looks frequently leave fans fainting over him.

He has procured a following of a few million on his virtual entertainment space, and they go crazy over his photographs.

Discussing which, on the event of Ganesh Chaturthi today, Kartik visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to look for favors on this propitious day.

He was additionally joined by his folks Manish Tiwari and Mala Tiwari. Kartik’s sister Kritika Tiwari was additionally seen alongside them.

The entertainer recognized the media and furthermore grinned as the shutterbugs clicked him.

On the work front, as of late, Kartik declared his new undertaking with Kabir Khan for another film that will be delivered by Sajid Nadiadwala.

However the subtleties of the task have been left hidden, being a huge performer for enormous scope creation and in view of a genuine story is said.

Kartik will likewise be seen next in Shehzada, which is a revamp of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and furthermore stars Kriti Sanon leading the pack.

He will star in Shashanka Ghosh’s heartfelt thrill ride, Freddy with Alaya F.

Kartik will team up with Hansal Mehta in the social show Captain India, in which he will exposition the job of an airforce official. He will likewise rejoin with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

