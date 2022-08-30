Hania Aamir faces trolls for her for her insensitivity during floods
As the number of fatalities from monsoon flooding grows to 1,136, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have responded to the floods in Pakistan.
In order to express their sincere sentiments, Prince William and Kate retweeted Queen Elizabeth’s private message for Pakistan flood victims.
“I am profoundly grieved to learn of the awful loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan,” the Queen’s message begins.
“My sympathies are with everyone who has been impacted, as well as those trying to help the recovery efforts despite adversity.”
The UK stands in solidarity with Pakistan as it recovers from these dreadful events, she added.
The Queen has sent a message to the President of Pakistan following the floods across the country:
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 29, 2022
1136 people have died in Pakistan as a result of monsoon flooding since June, according to data provided on Monday by the National Disaster Management Authority.
Authorities were still attempting to access towns that were shut off, despite reports that 75 people had perished in the preceding 24 hours.
