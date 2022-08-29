Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kate and William leave parents in Berkshire schools worried over security changes
Kate and William leave parents in Berkshire schools worried over security changes

Kate and William leave parents in Berkshire schools worried over security changes

Articles
Kate and William leave parents in Berkshire schools worried over security changes

Prince William and Kate Middleton expresses grief in a tweet

Advertisement

 

  • The children of Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire.
  • However, the revelation has angered the parents of other students there
  • Parents are worried that the school will become more “formal” with armed guards.
    • Advertisement

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the children of Kate Middleton and Prince William, will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire. However, the revelation has angered the parents of other students there.

Parents are “worried,” according to a magazine, when the Cambridge students will resume attending school next month, armed police will prowl the countryside and electric gates would be put in place.

“A lot of parents are (expletive) off. They’re worried the feel and atmosphere of the school will change with all the security,” one mother told the outlet.

“Many of us worry things like the carol service will now become more formal and won’t be the sweet, laid-back affair they usually are,” she added.

Also Read

Kate Middleton scolded Prince William for misbehaving in Ibiza
Kate Middleton scolded Prince William for misbehaving in Ibiza

The couple were on holiday in Ibiza in 2006. Kate Middleton urged...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Millie Bobby Brown vacations with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown vacations with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
How
How "Willow" rewrites the rules for fantasy arranged marriage
Margot Robbie discusses how she improvised a scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon
Margot Robbie discusses how she improvised a scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan discusses most difficult experience of his life
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan discusses most difficult experience of his life
Is Luthen Rael from Andor a Jedi?
Is Luthen Rael from Andor a Jedi?
Big Hit Entertainment issues statement regarding Jin's enlistment
Big Hit Entertainment issues statement regarding Jin's enlistment
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story