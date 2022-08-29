The children of Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire.

However, the revelation has angered the parents of other students there

Parents are worried that the school will become more “formal” with armed guards. Advertisement

Parents are “worried,” according to a magazine, when the Cambridge students will resume attending school next month, armed police will prowl the countryside and electric gates would be put in place.

“A lot of parents are (expletive) off. They’re worried the feel and atmosphere of the school will change with all the security,” one mother told the outlet.

“Many of us worry things like the carol service will now become more formal and won’t be the sweet, laid-back affair they usually are,” she added.

