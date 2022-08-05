Advertisement
  Kate Middleton and Prince William share photo of Meghan Markle to shut up haters
Kate Middleton and Prince William share photo of Meghan Markle to shut up haters

Kate Middleton and Prince William share photo of Meghan Markle to shut up haters

Articles
Kate Middleton and Prince William share photo of Meghan Markle to shut up haters

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

  • William and Kate are not affected by the reaction of fans after they greeted birthday wishes to Meghan.
  • The couple shared a photo of Meghan to silence the fans.
  • Meghan and Harry are always cherished by the Royal family.
Prince William and Kate Middleton seem unconcerned about what their followers think of their birthday greeting to Meghan Markle.

The pair sent birthday greetings with a gorgeous photo of the Duchess of Sussex, but royal enthusiasts and pro-monarchy specialists didn’t appreciate it. A royal family-friendly social media account protested to William and Kate’s birthday photo.

William and Kates choice of picture a shut up call for Meghans haters?

William and Kate’s choice of photo a call to silence for Meghan’s detractors? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent Meghan Markle a photo from her recent visit to the UK to show their support.

Despite knowing that royal fans and British tabloids dislike the former American actress, Prince William made it obvious that he recognises Meghan’s importance to his younger brother.

The future king and his bride also appeared to indicate that Harry and Meghan are always cherished by the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who share three children, may not be able to do anything about the bad media treatment, but Harry cannot envision a life without his children and their mother.

