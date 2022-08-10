Advertisement
Kate Middleton and Prince William were “immensely touched,” by kind gesture towards Prince George

  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote a touching letter to a student.
  • She bothered to invite Prince George to her birthday party.
  • Later, the mother of the young child tweeted the kind reply from Kensington Palace.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote a touching letter to a student who had gone to the bother of inviting Prince George to her birthday party.

Later, the mother of the young child tweeted the kind reply from Kensington Palace under the handle @xxAimeeRoxyxx.

Prince William and Kate graciously declined the invitation, but they were nonetheless “immensely touched” by the kind offer.

Their letter of response was included in the social media post, which has since gone viral on Twitter: “I’ve been instructed to thank you on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th birthday celebration. I apologize for taking so long to respond.

“Their Royal Highnesses are very appreciative of your thoughtful invitation. However, after carefully weighing the options, I am profoundly sorry that Their Royal Highnesses felt compelled to decline. I do, however, hope you had a good birthday.”

The message went on to say: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply moved that you would take the time to write to their son, Prince George, in the manner that you did.

It was incredibly kind of you, and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to convey their sincere gratitude and best wishes to you.

For George and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the next several weeks are expected to be extremely busy. They are reportedly planning to relocate to Windsor this summer.

