Kate Middleton and Prince William will make headlines during their visit

  • Royal couple prepares for their eagerly awaited trip to the US.
  • All eyes are on Kate Middleton and Prince William.
  • Kinsey Schofield, a royal analyst residing in the US, reportedly told.
As the royal couple prepares for their eagerly awaited trip to the United States, all eyes are on Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal analyst residing in the US, reportedly told Express that the royal visit would cause a frenzy among Americans who would “sleep in the streets” only to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee “certainly spurred fresh interest in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children,” the author of R is for Revenge Dress told the publication.

“Prince William and Catherine have sparked a lot of attention and excitement in America. When they return, I predict Beatle-Mania 2.0,” she remarked.

“Teams will be sent by every major news organization and entertainment publication. For a simple wave, people will sleep in the streets. It’s quite thrilling,” the expert said.

For the first time in eight years, the Cambridges will travel to Boston in December for the Earthshot Prize.

