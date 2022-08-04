Kate Middleton is prepared to succeed Her Majesty the Queen as Queen Consort.

Kate Middleton is prepared to succeed Her Majesty the Queen as Queen Consort.

The 40-year-old duchess has learned to uphold her royal obligations by observing, according to Sally Bedell Smith, the Queen’s biographer, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

She is aware of what resonates. From this Queen, she will have learned a lot.

The Queen has always liked to do rather than talk, historian Sarah Gristwood continued.

If she received any advise during her meetings with her prime ministers, it was a subdued “I believe that went very well,” not a formal directive.

“It’s a personal willingness to comply with the institution’s obligations,” she continued.

That may seem like an unattractive or unglamorous quality, but it’s crucial if you want to be a successful cog in the royal machine.