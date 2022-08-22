Kate Middleton budget flight generates a sensation

A video of the Duchess of Cambridge exiting the aircraft goes viral on TikTok.

Members of the royal family coming to Scotland to spend the remaining weeks of summer at Balmoral.

Passengers ‘delighted’ to see Kate in economy class with her children, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton travelling in economy class with her two children, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Passengers were allegedly delighted to see her.

A video of the Duchess of Cambridge exiting the aircraft went viral on TikTok.

The video shows members of the royal family coming to Scotland to spend the remaining weeks of summer at Balmoral.

“On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me,” wrote the TikTok user, as per reports.

“Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy,” stated the user.

“She even got up halfway through the flight to get her daughter’s iPad. And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at the row behind her to talk to her son,” the post said.

“No one on board took any photos or videos. Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board,” they continued.

Meanwhile, Prince William is expected to travel with Prince George apart from his wife.

