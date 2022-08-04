Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kate Middleton ditches her engagement ring at the Commonwealth Games
Kate Middleton ditches her engagement ring at the Commonwealth Games

Kate Middleton ditches her engagement ring at the Commonwealth Games

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton ditches her engagement ring at the Commonwealth Games

Kate Middleton ditches her engagement ring at the Commonwealth Games

Advertisement
  • The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at the Commonwealth Games without her sapphire ring.
  • Some speculate that she tried to draw attention to herself by not wearing her favourite jewellery. The ring was once owned by Princess Diana.
  • Prince William and Harry’s mother, and served as her engagement ring to Charles.
Advertisement

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s sweetheart, has perplexed fans after she was spotted at the Commonwealth Games this week without her famous engagement ring.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Birmingham Games in a stylish white Alexander McQueen suit, but she did not wear her sapphire ring.

The absence of Kate’s famous ring, which she always wears during public appearances and keeps close to her heart, left fans perplexed.

In place of the diamond engagement ring, the royal style icon wore an understated yellow gold Welsh wedding band.

The ring was once owned by Princess Diana, Prince William and Harry’s mother, and served as her engagement ring to Prince Charles.

The ring is set in 18-carat white gold and features a 12-carat Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds. Princess Diana chose it for her 1981 engagement and it was made by Garrard in 1843.

Advertisement

On the fifth day of the Games, Kate was photographed with her family as they watched the swimming, hockey, and gymnastics events.

Kate’s diamond eternity ring was also missing from her finger, in addition to the missing engagement ring. The Duchess paired her simple and understated jewellery with diamond earrings and a pendant from Mappin & Webb.

Many people believe that the missing rings are due to the possibility of them being damaged or lost if they are asked to participate in sporting events. Some speculate that Kate Middleton tried to draw attention to herself by not wearing her favourite jewellery.

While some, as usual, tried to give the impression that there was something fishy between the royal couple that caused Kate to take off her engagement ring.

Also Read

Kate Middleton is concerned for her child, as she knows, Prince Louis “is not normal”
Kate Middleton is concerned for her child, as she knows, Prince Louis “is not normal”

Kate Middleton would not have liked too much coverage on her youngest...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Commonwealth Games News, Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story