The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at the Commonwealth Games without her sapphire ring.

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s sweetheart, has perplexed fans after she was spotted at the Commonwealth Games this week without her famous engagement ring.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Birmingham Games in a stylish white Alexander McQueen suit, but she did not wear her sapphire ring.

The absence of Kate’s famous ring, which she always wears during public appearances and keeps close to her heart, left fans perplexed.

In place of the diamond engagement ring, the royal style icon wore an understated yellow gold Welsh wedding band.

The ring was once owned by Princess Diana, Prince William and Harry’s mother, and served as her engagement ring to Prince Charles.

The ring is set in 18-carat white gold and features a 12-carat Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds. Princess Diana chose it for her 1981 engagement and it was made by Garrard in 1843.

On the fifth day of the Games, Kate was photographed with her family as they watched the swimming, hockey, and gymnastics events.

Kate’s diamond eternity ring was also missing from her finger, in addition to the missing engagement ring. The Duchess paired her simple and understated jewellery with diamond earrings and a pendant from Mappin & Webb.

Many people believe that the missing rings are due to the possibility of them being damaged or lost if they are asked to participate in sporting events. Some speculate that Kate Middleton tried to draw attention to herself by not wearing her favourite jewellery.

While some, as usual, tried to give the impression that there was something fishy between the royal couple that caused Kate to take off her engagement ring.

