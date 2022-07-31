Kate Middleton flaunts her athletic physique during exhibition game

Kate takes part in a demonstration race.

The viewers were amazed to see her fitness.

She learnt sailing when she was a child.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton displayed her athletic physique as she helped steer Great Britain to victory against New Zealand in a thrilling sailing demonstration race on Sunday.

During the Commonwealth Race at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth Sound, the Duchess of Cambridge demonstrated her physical condition by steering a 49-foot F50 foiling catamaran under the watchful eye of Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor in history.

Thousands of spectators along the shore were mesmerised by Kate’s charming grin and great fitness during the marathon.

The mother of three joined the 1851 Trust and the SailGP crew aboard their F50 foiling catamaran. The 1851 Trust is an organisation that engages and inspires young people to promote sustainability.

She competed in a Commonwealth Race against New Zealand alongside Sir Ben Ainslie, the 1851 Trust’s founder. In 2014, the Duchess became a patron of the trust.

Ahead of the official last day of racing at the grand prix, they easily defeated Team New Zealand while travelling at speeds of up to 55 mph in severe wind.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton learned to sail as a child, and the activity is one of her interests, despite the fact that she has been defeated by her husband Prince William in yacht races on multiple occasions. Sir Ben stated, “She’s a very good sailor in her own right.”

Also Read Unseen dance video of Kate Middleton and Prince William gains popularity Unseen old dance video featuring Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and...