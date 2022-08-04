Kate Middleton forgoes their disagreement, in order to wish happy birthday to Meghan

Kate Middleton and Prince William are putting aside their personal differences with Meghan Markle in order to wish her a happy birthday.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a picture of Meghan from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on their Twitter account.

Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday, the couple wrote in a joint statement.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William are putting aside their personal differences with Meghan Markle in order to wish her a happy birthday.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a picture of Meghan from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on their Twitter account.

Also Read Kate Middleton avoids making “complaints,” in order to serve as a “cog” Kate Middleton is prepared to succeed Her Majesty the Queen as Queen...

Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday, the couple wrote in a joint statement.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 Advertisement — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

The future King and Queen received immediate fan support for their olive brand.

“Happy birthday to one of today’s most modest, attractive, and powerful women. May The Almighty keep you under His protection “penned one.

Another individual said, “It’s nice to wish her a happy birthday and to be the bigger person, but there’s no balloon emoji like other birthday wishes.”

Also Read Kate Middleton tackling danger of exposing her children Kate is currently fighting the danger of exposing her children. She is...

Advertisement

Another added: “The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, has a birthday today. May she live a life filled with peace, love, and joy forever!”