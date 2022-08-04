Kate Middleton would not have liked too much coverage on her youngest baby, Prince Louis.

The four-year-old, stole the show with his antics at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

However, he would have sent the future Queen Consort ‘warning’ signals.

“I think Kate has to wrap some form of normality around [their children], because she understands what [royal life] can do,” royal analyst Ingrid Seward tells The Royal Beat.

She has enough experience to have seen it, but since they are not typical kids, I believe it must be quite difficult for them to keep their tiny feet on the ground. I believe Kate is well aware of the threat here. Louis at the Jubilee rose to fame, but she was probably a little concerned about it.

This follows earlier rumors claiming that Kate does not consider Prince George’s eventual throne as a “huge concern.” After Prince Charles and Prince William, George is the third in line to succeed to the throne.

