Kate Middleton is “nearly a prisoner”

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are relocating to Windsor with their children in order to provide them “as normal a life as possible.”

Omid Scobie, a royal authority, asserts that Kensington Palace in London, where William and Kate dwell, “will always be their official abode.”

Even though the Kensington Palace is referred to as “Apartment 1A,” it has four levels and 20 rooms.

According to The Cheat Sheet, because of the lack of privacy at Kensington Palace, Prince Harry once said Kate Middleton was “nearly a prisoner.”

Harry’s comments are supported by royal authority Ingrid Seward, who says, “Yes, in a way, they are captives there since they have a magnificent house and a wonderful garden. However, there are numerous people and extensive security beyond that garden every day.

Kate can’t stroll through the park as Diana used to, she continued. Her dog is not permitted in the park. You are incredibly imprisoned because the only place to go is a field where the helicopters land, and everyone knows what you do and where you go.

