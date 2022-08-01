Kate Middleton isn’t mentioned in the letter that William sent to the England team

Prince William personally congratulated the team following England’s triumph.

His social media post was signed “W,” but it didn’t include his wife Kate Middleton.

The couple rarely signs their messages to reveal who is behind a tweet or an Instagram post.

The couple rarely signs their messages to reveal who is behind a tweet or an Instagram post because they often use their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts.

William posted the following on Twitter: “Sensational. A fantastic victory for the “lionesses,” and we are all very proud of you. Fantastic to witness history being made tonight at Wembley, congrats! W”.

Among those who congratulated the Lionesses on winning England’s first major trophy since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966 were Queen Elizabeth and the Spice Girls.

