Daniela Elser, a royal specialist, has issued a stern warning to Kate Middleton over her recent, expensive wardrobe choices and emphasized the necessity for Kate to appear ‘approachable,’ according to Express UK.

Elser criticized Kate’s recent dress choices, saying the Duchess of Cambridge has worn items costing $83,851 in only the previous 100 days. Elser argued that this sends the wrong message to the UK populace, which is struggling to keep up with rising living expenses.

According to Elser, “The danger there is evident – essential to the brand the Cambridges’ have painstakingly been attempting to establish is that they are the friendly, normal royals, the diligent pair cheerfully changing The Firm from fusty, chilly and all-too magnificent into a powerhouse of do-goodery.”

“Seeing the woman who has been portrayed as the refreshingly typical duchess-next-door gadding around in the better part of $100,000 worth of designer duds is a potentially dangerous and certainly ill-conceived move,” she said. “The UK is in the midst of a cost of living crisis.”

