Kate arrived in Plymouth for the world sailing competition this afternoon. She astounded the crowd.

The Duchess of Cambridge is prepared to take to the water after joining the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP squad for the second day of competition.

Kate spoke with eager kids before the race who explained about growing Seagress.

“I was a little bit scared, but she did everything I told her, and she was quite nice,” said Carnegie Bedlow, 12, of St. Helier, Jersey. She enquired as to my interest in sailing. I run sailing camps during the summer because I adore the sea.”

In a friendly “Commonwealth Race” against Squad NZ, Kate will race with Sir Ben Ainslie and the British racing team on their F50 catamaran.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke aboard the New Zealand F50 will compete against Great Britain’s Lewis Pugh in the race, which will precede the actual final day’s racing. The race will be live-commentated in the SailGP fan village.

Kate serves as the Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, a nonprofit organization that develops fun and instructive opportunities for 11 to 16-year-olds focused on sport and sustainability.

The GBR SailGP team has designated the trust as its “Race for the Future Purpose Partner.”

She’s a really good sailor in her own right, she’s sailed with me on foiling boats, and given that she’s crossed the Atlantic, we’re expecting a little more assistance, he continued.

Peter Burling and the New Zealand SailGP Team had one of the best sailing days ever yesterday, winning 28 out of a possible 30 points on the opening day of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth.

With two races remaining, Burling led his team to three top-two results on Plymouth Sound, all but securing a spot in the event final.

The Australian team, who won the second race of the day, is in the other two spots in the top three.

Ainslie finished no higher than fourth in the day’s racing in front of thousands of spectators along the Plymouth beachfront, leaving himself with a lot of work to do in the final.