Kate Middleton never imitated Princess Diana: Experts say

Kate Middleton has been successful in keeping her distinct image as a member of the royal family.

Specialists say she has established her own personality because she has never sought to emulate Princess Diana.

Kate has been likened to her mother-in-law by the media because of her dress choices.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been successful in keeping her distinct image as a member of the royal family.

The key to Kate’s success has been disclosed by royal specialists, who say she has established her own personality because she has never sought to emulate Princess Diana.

The Duchess, who has been likened to her mother-in-law by the media because of her dress choices, has followed Diana’s lead when making family decisions. But she has never allowed her heritage to eclipse her uniqueness.

Katie Nicholl, the royal reporter for Vanity Fair, told Report, “I think one of the great strengths of Kate, and one of her real successes, is that she hasn’t followed in Diana’s footsteps.”

“I don’t think she seeks to emulate Diana,” she stated.

“I think she was so aware of the comparison right from the outset, but despite the weight of that engagement ring on her finger, and the significance that that holds and the comparisons it inevitably draws, she is actually a very different woman,” the journalist claimed.

Advertisement

“Her success has been in carving her own identity in the royal family as the Duchess of Cambridge and making that role herself,” told Nicholl.

The author also complimented Kate for paying homage to Diana on several occasions, notably in her dress choices and parenting the royal children in a similar manner.

Also Read Kate Middleton and Prince William will make headlines during their visit Royal couple prepares for their eagerly awaited trip to the US. All...