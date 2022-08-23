Kate, Prince William ‘very eager to do school run’ in Windsor

Prince William and Kate Middleton will drop off Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis at school once they relocate to Windsor.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, will drive his children to school as they start the new school year together, according to The Sun.

The four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage on the Queen’s Home Park estate is within a 15-minute drive from the £21,000 per year Lambrook School near Ascot, Berkshire, where the Cambridge children will attend school.

According to a source who spoke to the magazine, “Both William and Catherine are quite enthusiastic to do the school run.”

The Duke intends to concentrate on his role as a father, according to a recent story from Daily Mail.

Advertisement

“Prince William has forgiven his father and relations between them are stronger than they have been in some time, but he has been abundantly clear to all that he won’t repeat the way he was prioritised as a child,” a source shared with the outlet.

“He feels Prince Charles’ unquestionable work ethic had a direct impact on his upbringing, especially after the death of his mother. Far too often, his father chose his duties over being a dad,” the insider added.