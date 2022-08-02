Advertisement
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s partying pics reveal ‘dark truth’ Goes Viral

Articles
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s old nightclub images and videos have gone viral.
  • Kate struggled with the press in the early days of her relationship.
  • Daniela Elser, a royal specialist, says Kate did not have it easy by any stretch of the imagination.
Kate Middleton struggled with the press in the early days of her relationship with Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s old nightclub images and videos have lately gone viral.

“Party hard like normal young people,” was the caption of the video.

Daniela Elser, a royal specialist, stated in an article, “For nearly five full years, Kate was chased, harangued, dogged and generally harassed.”

“A photo of Kate making some terrible face or losing it was far more valuable than her just going about her business,” she told.

“Kate did not have it easy by any stretch of the imagination. Sure, she got the bloke and will one day get her very own crown but were her years of royal girlfriend-dom a non-stop, giddy ride of partying in Mayfair?” Daniela added.

