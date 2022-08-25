Kate Middleton resumes ‘normal’ tasks after Windsor move

Kate Middleton anticipates performing “regular” responsibilities for her children.

She will sew their name badges.

The Duke and Duchess are under fire for moving from Kensington Palace.

After moving to Windsor, Kate Middleton allegedly anticipates performing “regular” responsibilities for her children.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s new responsibilities once her children begin attending school in Windsor, according to sources, were discussed by royal correspondent Richard Palmer and Royal Round-Up anchor Pandora Forsyth.

I’ve noticed on the school website that I believe they have to sew on all of their clothing, all of their tiny name tags, and other stuff, Forsyth said.

I can only imagine how busy Kate will be sewing all the different name badges.

“That is very much something that I can envision her doing actually,” Palmer continued. Instead of assigning it to some weirdo.

Forsyth also discussed the Duchess’ desire for the Cambridge children to live as “normal a childhood” as possible.

She remarked, “I don’t know how normal it can be when you are a member of the Royal Family, but there we are.”

“We have to respect their right to enjoy their education without us,” Palmer continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are under fire for relocating from Kensington Palace amid the rising cost of living.

