Kate Middleton scolded Prince William for misbehaving in Ibiza

While on vacation with Prince William in Ibiza in 2006, Kate Middleton urged him to act appropriately in public.

Vicky Ward, a writer and broadcaster, claims that the Duchess of Sussex was furious with her future husband for how he was portraying her in public.

In a piece for Vanity Fair, the author opened up about the alleged incident, saying that Middleton was perhaps the member of the close-knit royal clique who was conscious of the negative impression they were giving off the most.

“In front of a rented villa in Ibiza, Prince William and Guy Pelly, a longtime friend in the group who is frequently referred to as the “court jester,” were riding mopeds while on holiday in 2006.

Middleton reportedly left the house and ordered them to stop in a matronly manner.

“Anyone could be watching, she warned. Stop acting like this, and go out the back! The two followed orders like chastened schoolboys. Middleton’s assessment was almost definitely correct, even though William may not have agreed, the royal author continued.

