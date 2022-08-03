Advertisement
Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet and Archie in the United States?

Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet and Archie in the United States?

Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet and Archie in the United States?

Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet and Archie in the United States?

  • Kate Middleton is reportedly planning a secret visit to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • The Duchess of Cambridge wants peace talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton are scheduled to visit the U.S. in December.
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to meet Archie and Lilibet in the United States as part of a secret visit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle later this year.

According to the International Business Times, citing New Idea magazine, Kate is planning a secret visit to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s multi-million dollar mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, to ‘facilitate peace talks’ amid reports of a rift between the royal brothers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are scheduled to visit the United States in December for the Earth shot Prize Awards.

According to the source, Kate is also prepared to, “beg her brother-in-law to stop the petty pot shots once and for all.”

The Duchess of Cambridge, who has served as a go-between for the royal siblings, is reportedly fed up with the drama surrounding Harry and Meghan and wants to put an end to it by convening peace talks.

Previously, Kate struggled with the press in the early days of her relationship with Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s old nightclub images and videos have lately gone viral.

“Party hard like normal young people,” was the caption of the video.

Daniela Elser, a royal specialist, stated in an article, “For nearly five full years, Kate was chased, harangued, dogged and generally harassed.”

“A photo of Kate making some terrible face or losing it was far more valuable than her just going about her business,” she told.

