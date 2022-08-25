Kate Middleton to play Princess Diana’s part

Kate Middleton will likely soon assume the duties of Princess Diana.

Duchess of Cambridge is getting closer to replicating Diana.

The couple prepares to transfer their large family to Windsor

According to some royal analysts, Kate Middleton will likely soon assume the duties of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, as reported by Express UK.

Royal analysts believe that the Duchess of Cambridge is getting closer to replicating Diana as she and her husband Prince William prepare to transfer their large family to Windsor shortly; the couple is anticipated to take on additional responsibilities once in Windsor, closer to the Queen.

Experts predict that Kate will succeed Diana as the next Prince of Wales when William’s father, Prince Charles, ascends to the throne; although though the title won’t immediately pass to William, Charles is anticipated to confer it on William nevertheless.

Dr. Robert Morris stated the following in reference to the same: “William will be considerably older than Charles was when the event occurred – Charles had just recently reached his maturity.”

“In addition, William now has a wife, whereas the Prince of Wales did not in 1969. Although I’m sure Kate will be included in some form, it’s unclear how they will handle that kind of component.

Kate will be the first royal to use the title “Princess of Wales” since Princess Diana’s passing if and when Prince William ascends to the throne of Wales.

