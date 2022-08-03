Kate Middleton was ‘worried’ by attention on Prince Louis at Jubilee

Kate and Prince William have been very careful with their children’s public appearances.

Author Ingrid Seward believes the attention on Prince Louis would have worried Kate.

She says she wants her children to be able to keep their feet on the ground.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge would have been “worried” by the attention on Prince Louis during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations because she wants her children to be normal.

Kate and Prince William have been very careful with their children’s public appearances as they grow up, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis.

Only recently have the older children begun to attend events with their parents, with Charlotte attending the Commonwealth Games yesterday.

Louis, four, didn’t make his public debut until the Jubilee celebrations last month, and he completely stole the show with his cheeky antics.

However, royal author Ingrid Seward believes that the attention on Louis would have worried Kate, who wants to keep their feet on the ground.

She revealed this to True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, “I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children] because she knows what [royal life] can do.

“She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough… but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground… I think this is a danger Kate’s very aware of. Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar, but that would have probably worried her a bit.”

It came after fellow royal expert Richard Kay stated that he believes the way the oldest child, future King George, is being introduced to royal life is very different from his father’s.

“William has curated George’s appearances in a completely different way than his mother and father curated his,” he explained. William and Harry, particularly William, were thrust into the spotlight at a young age.

“William has taken a different view, he wants to protect [his children] for as long as possible, give them some semblance of a normal childhood.”

“But inevitably as [George] gets older, we’re going to see more of him, in a jacket and tie, at Wimbledon as we did, and at Platinum Jubilee-type celebrations.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that George is aware that he will one day be King, but his parents make no fuss about it.

George is the third in line to the throne, following his grandfather, Prince Charles, and father, William.

However, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, William and Kate are keen to downplay George’s future role, despite the fact that their son understands the order of succession.

Katie told, “William struggled with [knowing his destiny] when he was a young man and he’s very keen George doesn’t experience that same sense of burden from an early age.

“George understands the order of succession, and he knows that one day he will be king, but he also knows that’s a long way in the future. It’s not made into a big deal.”