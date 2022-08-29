Kate Middleton wasn’t ready for school shopping with children

The Duchess was reportedly in an awkward situation while shopping for school supplies.

She forgot to bring extra socks for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal children will start going to the Lambrook School in Berkshire in 2022.

Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton will move to their new home near Windsor so that their children can have a normal life away from the busy life at Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who has been spending a lot more time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are also taking on new parental duties.

The Cambridges will soon have to go shopping for school supplies for their kids before the start of the new school year.

But once, the duchess was reportedly in an awkward situation while shopping with her two oldest children before they went back to school.

A source told Hello! that Kate wasn’t ready for the shop because she forgot to bring extra socks for the kids.

At the end of summer, the royal children were still wearing sandals, so Kate had to borrow a pair of socks from the store so she could try on the new shoes.

Advertisement

A statement from Kensington Palace confirmed that the royal children will start going to the Lambrook School in Berkshire in September 2022.

Also Read Princess Anne’s ‘intimate’ affair letters revealed: Details Letters between Princess Anne and her lover were leaked in the 1980s....