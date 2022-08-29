Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton wasn’t ready for school shopping with children

Kate Middleton wasn’t ready for school shopping with children

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton wasn’t ready for school shopping with children

Kate Middleton wasn’t ready for school shopping with children

Advertisement
  • The Duchess was reportedly in an awkward situation while shopping for school supplies.
  • She forgot to bring extra socks for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
  • The royal children will start going to the Lambrook School in Berkshire in 2022.
Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton will move to their new home near Windsor so that their children can have a normal life away from the busy life at Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who has been spending a lot more time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are also taking on new parental duties.

The Cambridges will soon have to go shopping for school supplies for their kids before the start of the new school year.

But once, the duchess was reportedly in an awkward situation while shopping with her two oldest children before they went back to school.

A source told Hello! that Kate wasn’t ready for the shop because she forgot to bring extra socks for the kids.

At the end of summer, the royal children were still wearing sandals, so Kate had to borrow a pair of socks from the store so she could try on the new shoes.

Advertisement

A statement from Kensington Palace confirmed that the royal children will start going to the Lambrook School in Berkshire in September 2022.

Also Read

Princess Anne’s ‘intimate’ affair letters revealed: Details
Princess Anne’s ‘intimate’ affair letters revealed: Details

Letters between Princess Anne and her lover were leaked in the 1980s....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story