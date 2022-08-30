Kate Middleton’s royal attempts exposed

Kate Middleton allegedly reached out to Meghan Markle ahead of her and Prince Harry’s UK visit.

Insiders say she wants to send an olive branch to resolve their reported schism.

Camilla Tominey, a royal specialist, says Sussexes have no plans to meet William and Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton’s genuine efforts for the royal family have been revealed, as she allegedly reached out to Meghan Markle ahead of her and Prince Harry’s visit to the UK next month.

According to reports quoting insiders, Kate Middleton wants to send an olive branch to the Sussexes because she understands that “patching things up” and resolving their reported schism would benefit not just their separate families but the Royal family as a whole.

According to Camilla Tominey, a royal specialist, Meghan and Harry have no plans to see William and Kate Middleton during their September visit to the UK.

According to the story, the former Suits actress “doesn’t feel it’s appropriate” for her and her husband Prince Harry to meet Kate Middleton and Prince William.

She also apparently “doesn’t care” if their choice to skip seeing the Cambridges is regarded as a snub.

Previously, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton got married on April 29, 2011 after their first meeting in 2001 while at the University of St Andrews.

When they were both first-year residents at St. Salvator’s Hall of Residence, the future king and his future wife quickly caught each other’s attention, according to royal biographer Kate Nicholls.

The three parents rapidly grew close, and William started to love Kate.

The Duke of Cambridge admitted that it was Kate’s sense of humour that first drew his attention to her.

