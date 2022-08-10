The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear prepared to leave their current London residence.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear prepared to leave their current London residence for a brand-new house in Windsor.

They are prepared for the “next chapter in their lives,” according to Kate’s uncle, who recently provided an update on the impending move. Kensington Palace will still serve as the Cambridges’ home base in London, but they are reportedly moving to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor Estate. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will have a new house and schools as a result of the relocation.

Gary Goldsmith, Kate’s uncle, told The Sun that although his niece is having a hectic time right now, both Kate and she are prepared for the transfer.

William and Kate will have their hands full this summer when they relocate home to be closer to the Queen and enroll the kids in a new school, he said, according to the tabloid. However, I believe they are prepared for the next phase of their life.

“Kate has been wonderful in so many ways, including as a wife, mother, counsel, partner, ambassador, figurehead, and future queen,” he continued. She never disappoints anyone. She conducts herself with style and shines in every setting and on every stage.

She is already the role model that we all look to first. As a country, we are all incredibly proud of her. The royal family is in wonderful, heavenly, and safe hands. She is capable of doing this in both good and bad times.

Kate and her family may have far greater freedom as a result of the change, says royal analyst and author Ingrid Seward, especially after she was informed that the duchess is not truly allowed to do things like stroll through the park.

“I think what William and Catherine will have for their children is the freedom they didn’t have at Kensington Palace,” she previously said regarding the relocation to True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

Kensington Palace is the most beautiful place to live in London, so I remember Harry telling a friend of mine that Catherine was virtually held captive there.

Then I realized that although they have a lovely home and garden, there are hundreds of people passing by daily and intense security surrounding them. In a sense, they are therefore captives.

“Times have changed, and Catherine can’t stroll across the park like Diana used to.

