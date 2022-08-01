Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate was visibly mortified at Meghan’s shocking revelations

Kate was visibly mortified at Meghan’s shocking revelations

Articles
Advertisement
Kate was visibly mortified at Meghan’s shocking revelations

Kate was visibly mortified at Meghan’s shocking revelations

Advertisement
  • A royal author for Vanity Fair, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, was left embarrassed by Meghan’s remarks regarding their reported quarrel.
  • Meghan made various allegations against the Royal Family during the explosive interview.
  • It included that they were racist against Meghan and Harry’s son Archie
Advertisement

According to Katie Nicholl, a royal author for Vanity Fair, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, was left embarrassed by Meghan’s remarks regarding their reported quarrel during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan made various allegations against the Royal Family during the explosive interview, including that they were racist against Meghan and Harry’s son Archie and that Kate had made Meghan “tear” prior to her 2018 wedding. In an interview with Oprah, Meghan said: “Kate was furious about something regarding — yes, the issue was true — concerning flower girl outfits a few days before the wedding, and it made me weep, and it really wounded my feelings.”

Also Read

If Meghan Markle can be identified with Prince Andrew then why not Kate Middleton?
If Meghan Markle can be identified with Prince Andrew then why not Kate Middleton?

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell travelled with Prince Andrew to Phuket in...

The impact of this report was discussed by Ms. Nicholl in an interview with OK! Magazine. She stated: “Kate has never wanted any rift with Meghan to be revealed in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very painful.

According to what I’ve heard, the bridesmaid tale is not limited to the one Meghan recounted. It was embarrassing for Kate because she thought everything had been resolved. Kate is unable to respond, and Meghan and Harry are aware of this.

Also Read

Meghan Markle may have met Prince Harry through Jeffrey Epstein: Biographer
Meghan Markle may have met Prince Harry through Jeffrey Epstein: Biographer

Meghan might have met Prince Andrew through Maxwell. Anderson may have been...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story