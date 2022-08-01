A royal author for Vanity Fair, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, was left embarrassed by Meghan’s remarks regarding their reported quarrel.

Meghan made various allegations against the Royal Family during the explosive interview.

It included that they were racist against Meghan and Harry’s son Archie

Advertisement

According to Katie Nicholl, a royal author for Vanity Fair, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, was left embarrassed by Meghan’s remarks regarding their reported quarrel during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan made various allegations against the Royal Family during the explosive interview, including that they were racist against Meghan and Harry’s son Archie and that Kate had made Meghan “tear” prior to her 2018 wedding. In an interview with Oprah, Meghan said: “Kate was furious about something regarding — yes, the issue was true — concerning flower girl outfits a few days before the wedding, and it made me weep, and it really wounded my feelings.”

Also Read If Meghan Markle can be identified with Prince Andrew then why not Kate Middleton? Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell travelled with Prince Andrew to Phuket in...

The impact of this report was discussed by Ms. Nicholl in an interview with OK! Magazine. She stated: “Kate has never wanted any rift with Meghan to be revealed in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very painful.

According to what I’ve heard, the bridesmaid tale is not limited to the one Meghan recounted. It was embarrassing for Kate because she thought everything had been resolved. Kate is unable to respond, and Meghan and Harry are aware of this.

Also Read Meghan Markle may have met Prince Harry through Jeffrey Epstein: Biographer Meghan might have met Prince Andrew through Maxwell. Anderson may have been...