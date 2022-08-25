Kate, William, and Queen won’t be hurt by Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince Harry memoir is expected to be released later this year.

Prince Harry, the husband of Meghan Markle, will honor the Queen in his memoir in order to keep the door open for him to rejoin the Royal Family.

The anticipated memoir by Prince Harry, which is expected to be released later this year, has sparked discussion among royal experts, journalists, and historians concerning their insight and understanding.

Some claim that the bombshell may contain brand-new, frightening information about the royal family in light of the couple’s Oprah interview.

Most analysts believe that Harry’s book will damage the reputations of his father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Camilla.

Some others, meanwhile, continue to hold out hope that Harry won’t embarrass his grandmother. According to some of his supporters, the father of two will honor the 96-year-old in his upcoming biography in order to keep the door open for his return to the Royal Family.

The fact that Meghan and Harry named their daughter Lilibet shows how close they are to the monarch. It demonstrates how close the Queen is to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She is loved dearly by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

An insider claimed that the Duke of Sussex would not this time use his words to harm Kate Middleton or Prince William.

