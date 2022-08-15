Advertisement
Katheryn Winnick avoids following Johnny Depp on Instagram

Articles
  • Katheryn Winnick avoids following Johnny Depp on Instagram.
  • The legal dispute between Heard and Depp has divided Hollywood’s A-listers.
  • Several famous people have taken their likes off of Depp’s Instagram picture.
Katheryn Winnick avoids following Johnny Depp on Instagram. The “Vikings” actress followed Johnny Depp on Instagram two days after we revealed that Canadian actress Katheryn was one of the high-profile stars who avoided following Johnny Depp on the photo and video sharing app but is following Amber Heard.

The legal dispute between Heard and Depp has divided Hollywood’s A-listers. After Depp lost his lawsuit against a British publication that had dubbed him a wife beater, most high-profile celebrities were hesitant to follow him on Instagram.

He also lost a lot of work as a result of his ex-wife accusing him of domestic abuse.

As a result of the actor’s recent victory over Amber Heard in a slander lawsuit, celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Jason Momoa began to support him.

Even while many famous people support both actors, others have chosen a side in the argument.

A significant figure among those who had been following Amber Heard but not Depp was Canadian actress Katheryn, who gained international recognition for her work in the popular TV series Vikings.

Recent reports claim that several famous people have taken their likes off of Depp’s Instagram picture that he made after winning the case.

