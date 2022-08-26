Katheryn Winnick looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram snap

In her most recent Instagram photo, Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Thousands of people, including her co-star on “Vikings,” Alexander Ludwig, responded to her photo.

Ludwig, who portrayed Lagertha’s son Bjorn Ironside in the hit television series, could not help but praise the actress.

He commented with two heart emojis, “Stunning.”

Advertisement

Also Read Katheryn Winnick avoids following Johnny Depp on Instagram Katheryn Winnick avoids following Johnny Depp on Instagram. The legal dispute between...