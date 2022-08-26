Advertisement
Katheryn Winnick looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram snap

Katheryn Winnick looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram snap

Katheryn Winnick looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram snap

Katheryn Winnick – Instagram

In her most recent Instagram photo, Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Thousands of people, including her co-star on “Vikings,” Alexander Ludwig, responded to her photo.

Ludwig, who portrayed Lagertha’s son Bjorn Ironside in the hit television series, could not help but praise the actress.

He commented with two heart emojis, “Stunning.”

Vikings: Bjorn Ironside actor says his onscreen mother Lagertha looks stunning

