Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz believe they have done the right thing to remain friends amid divorce

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have confirmed that they are still seeing each other.

They would have celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary this week if they were still together.

Maloney filed for divorce in March.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are pleased to inform Vanderpump Rules viewers of their relationship status in the months following their breakup.

“We’re still hanging out, not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries,” shared Schwartz, 39, on Friday’s episode of Dear Media’s You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney. “We’re still buddies, we still check in on each other.”

“I’m happy that we’re still close,” he added. “I think, relatively speaking, we’ve done a damn good job divorcing each other.”

Maloney and Schwartz acknowledged that they realise viewers may not comprehend how they are able to keep their connection during their divorce.

“We hung out the other day and you had posted on your story and then I reposted it,” shared Maloney, 35. “And I think people were a little confused by that.”

“We do see each other, but we were family for, you know, many, many, many years,” she continued. “And that’s been a priority to us, I think, throughout this entire process to maintain.”

The co-owner of Tom Tom then told his ex-girlfriend that their two dogs make “a good little unit.”

Additionally, the former couple confessed that they would have celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary this week if they were still together.

Maloney explained, “I would be negligent if I did not mark our anniversary this year, even though we are not formally married until later this year.”

“Best wedding ever. My favorite wedding, objectively, and I’ve been to a lot,” Schwartz added. “It was magical. [I] might go back and watch the episode — not drunk though, then I’ll be a sad sack.”

Even after their divorce was finalised, Schwartz proposed that he and Maloney find a new way to mark their anniversary.

“Moving forward, since we’re so close, we should just go and get drunk and have a delicious dinner on our anniversary,” he said. “We can invite friends and stuff.”

In March, Maloney filed for divorce. She was also the first to post the couple’s breakup on Instagram.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship,” she wrote in the statement.

“Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” she added. “Thank you for all the kind words and support.”

Schwartz addressed the breakdown in his own statement, admitting that Maloney initiated the separation.

“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” he wrote in part, adding, “We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship.”

