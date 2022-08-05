Advertisement
Katy Perry takes part in most recent TikTok trend

Katy Perry takes part in most recent TikTok trend

Katy Perry takes part in most recent TikTok trend

Katy Perry Dresses as Ginger Root

Katy Perry takes time out from her hectic schedule to partake in the most recent TikTok trend.

The Last Friday Night (TGIF) singer used the M.A.S.H. filter — a tribute to the childhood game that predicts a person’s future car, house, number of children, and partner – on the social networking app on Thursday, revealing her imagined future.

According to the game, Perry will live in a castle, drive a Tesla, and have six children, while Pete Davidson, who is now filming the comedy Wizards! in Australia with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, would be her “lover.”

“No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? Perry jokingly captioned the video.

@katyperry No offense @Kim Kardashian ♬ House With A View – Cyn

Since last October, Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, have been linked.

Katy Perry and Bloom, both 45 years old, became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020.

