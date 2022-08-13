KBC14: Do you know response to question of Rs. 50 lakh?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has grabbed the attention of the audience from the very first episode.

Every Friday 12 contestants will get a chance to come on the show.

Satyanarayana Subbaraya is the first ‘Play Along’ contestant to take the hot seat.

Advertisement

Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC14 has gotten the notice of the crowd from the absolute first episode of the time. The show is facilitated by Bollywood genius Amitabh Bachchan.

Each time of the show makes them interest turns for the contenders and the crowd. Season 14 of the show has brought an extraordinary opportunity for the KBC to cooperate with competitors as each Friday 12 candidates will be able to come on the show.

Satyanarayana Subbaraya turns into the first ‘Play Along’ candidate to take a tough situation.

Satyanarayana is a financier from Bengaluru. He reviews, “It took me 22 years, one month and 9 days to reach ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. I still remember while I was studying in college in Mumbai, someone told me that on every Sunday Amitabh Bachchan comes to his balcony to greet his fans. So, I also went several times but never got an opportunity to see you. It is a dream come true moment. I can’t even believe that I am sitting in front of you.”

He utilizes his most memorable life saver – Audience survey – to play question for Rs 3,20,000. He utilizes his second life saver 50:50 for the inquiry and won Rs. 6,40,000.

The inquiry for Rs. 50 lakh was-

Advertisement

Which city, that at first won the bid to have the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was subsequently deprived of the privileges to do as such?

A. Edmonton, Canada, B. Durban, South Africa, C. Hambantota, Sri Lanka, D. Christchurch, NZ.

The right response was B. Durban, South Africa.

Satyanarayana utilized his last help ‘Video call a companion’ for Rs 50 lakh question.

His companion couldn’t help, thus he chose to stop the game saying, “There’s no point taking a risk at this point.” Before leaving he needs to choose a response and he advises Amitabh Bachchan to lock choice B, which ended up being the right response.

Also Read Salman Khan informs High court regarding social media posts A single bench of Justice C V Bhadang was hearing an appeal...

Advertisement