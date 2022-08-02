Kendall Jenner claps back at Devin Booker split rumours

Basketball player and model, both 26, recently made news after reports that they had broken up.

Kendall used Instagram Stories to post videos of their brief getaway.

Follows a rumour that the pair had previously reconciled after going through a difficult time.

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner has confirmed she is still with boyfriend Devin Booker in a series of Instagram Stories.

Basketball player and beauty, both 26, recently made news after reports that they had broken up after dating for two years.

However, it appears that Kendall Jenner and Devin are still a couple because she used her Instagram Stories to post videos of their brief getaway.

Devin was captured on camera spending time with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in a wooded area.

The athlete’s model girlfriend was filming as he skillfully hurled some axes at a target on a tree.

Also Read Taylor Swift faces criticism for having most luxury yacht Taylor Swift's rep defends her use of a private jet. The 32-year-old,...

Advertisement

While the two took in the views and sounds of the countryside, Kendall also took part in some ziplining.

It follows a rumour that the pair had previously reconciled after going through a difficult time.

“She and Devin are fully back together,” an insider close to Kendall told.

“They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.

“They moved on and it’s going really well,’ the source continued, adding the couple have been ‘spending a lot of time together’ and even going to a wedding together.

“Devin was her date to her friend Lauren’s wedding over the weekend in Napa.”

Advertisement

Despite clear indications of a connection on social media, the pair wasn’t first seen together until April 2020; they didn’t become “official” until 10 months later on Valentine’s Day.

Also Read Emmerdale confirms wedding outcome Marlon will walk down the aisle at his wedding to Rhona Dingle...

Although neither party provided an update on their relationship status, the pair were soon sighted together again in Malibu after fleeting rumours of a separation last month.

Fans were thrilled to see them back on track when they saw them celebrating Independence Day together at a party in the Hamptons earlier this month.

“I’m ecstatic. Praying for the best for you both Devin and Kendall,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another commented: “A tear just flowed on my cheek. Never thought that I would be this affected by them. Just happy for you Devin and Kendall.”

Advertisement

A third simply said: “OMG Kendall and Devin I’m so happy.”

The supermodel usually keeps her romances out of the spotlight and didn’t comment on the split rumours.