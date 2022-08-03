Kendall Jenner drops her photo and Devin Booker from their vacation.

Rumours surfaced last month that Devin Booker and Kendall had broken up.

Model recently uploaded a video of themselves practicing archery.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just shared a new photo of themselves together taken on their vacation. After rumours surfaced last month that Devin Booker and Kendall had broken up, the two are now back together.

The Phoenix Suns star and the model recently uploaded a video of themselves practicing archery, in which she implied that they were still very much dating. Kendall recently shared a new cuddly photo of the two of them from their trip.

Kendall posted images of the tranquil vacation on her Instagram stories, posting images of the stunning sunset and of her feet relaxing next to what appeared to be a lake. Another image showed Jenner and Booker, who looked adorable as the model sat on his knee and drank as a shirtless Devin was captured candidly.

The couple didn’t comment on the separation rumours, but it was said that they split up for a bit because they were going through a difficult time and didn’t feel like they were on the same page. Although the couple was photographed together in the Hamptons immediately following rumours of their purported breakup.

According to a US publication, “Kendall and Devin have reconciled completely. They were away for a while, but are now back in a good place and are quite content with one another “, according to a source.

In June 2020, the duo first ignited romance rumors. They later declared their relationship to be official in 2017. Kendall and Devin had previously traveled together to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding.