Kendall Jenner’s nighttime practices to relieve anxiety

Kendall Jenner opened up about her battle with anxiety in an interview.

She shared some of her strategies for keeping her anxiety from disturbing her sleep.

The 26-year-old supermodel meditates before bedtime to calm her anxieties.

In order to have a peaceful night’s sleep, Kendall Jenner explained how she is able to relax before bedtime every night.

The Kardashians star told the magazine, “I like to unwind in the evenings. I frequently sip tea while relaxing by reading or writing.

“I’ve battled anxiety for years, and it may have good days and bad,” Jenner said. I really make it a point to take 15 minutes to meditate when I need to unwind so that I can calm my anxieties and get a good night’s sleep.”

On social media and in previous interviews with various media sources, Jenner has been open about her anxiety concerns.

The former member of the Kardashian family admitted, “I’ve had occasions where I feel like I need to be taken to the hospital,” in a 2021 interview with the magazine.”

“Because I believe my heart is failing, I am unable to breathe, and I need someone to assist me.

I occasionally fear death. Sometimes, different areas of my body would get numb,” Jenner continued. Also, it can be absolutely scary and intense.

