Kevin Federline is fine if his sons want to reconcile with Jamie Spears

Kevin Federline would be open to getting back together with Jamie Spears if his sons were okay with it.

The singer and former backup dancer said he feels bad for Jamie, who he says is “put through the wringer” by Britney Spears’ ex-husband.

Kevin Federline doesn’t have anything bad to say about Britney Spears’s dad, Jamie Spears, and he’s ready to let him back into the lives of his sons.

Advertisement

In an interview, the singer and former backup dancer said that he would be open to getting back together with Jamie if his two sons with Britney, Sean and Jayden, were okay with it.

“I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives. Especially if that’s what the boys wanted,” Kevin said.

He went on to say that he doesn’t have “any hard feeling” for the Toxic singer’s allegedly abusive father, even though the boys have a restraining order against their grandfather.

“People make mistakes,” Kevin added. “I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”

Sources said that Kevin got a restraining order against his ex-father-in-law Jamie in 2019 after Jamie got into a fight with Sean, who was 13 at the time.

Later in March 2020, Jayden said that Jamie was “pretty big (expletive)” During an Instagram live, he told the person to “go die.”

Advertisement

Kevin said that the boys have “decided” not to see the kids’ mother right now and that it has been a few months since they last saw her.

Kevin added, “They made the decision not to go to her wedding,”