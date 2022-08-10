Kevin Hart & Dawyne Johnson are promoting their animated film “Superpets”

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Hilariously Roast Each Other’s Parenting
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart poked fun at each other's parenting skills...
Kevin Hart & Dawyne Johnson praise Megan Thee Stallion and Denzel Washington. Denzel Washington and Megan Thee Stallion, respectively, were told by Kevin and Dawyne that they would each like to have pets.
When the performers mentioned their favourite celebs in an interview, they were promoting their new animated movie, “Superpets.”
“Shout to our fam Megan Thee Stallion and Denzel Washington,” The Rock said with a footage of the interview he posted to his Instagram page.
