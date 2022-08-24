Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck’s best man, stated that his friend was “radiating excitement”

When he saw Jennifer Lopez, the “lady of his dreams,” walking down the aisle, He was the happiest

Director of Jersey Girl, gushed about the “profoundly lovely” wedding of the Marry Me star and the Argo actor while promoting Clerks III.

The filmmaker said that he had to take two planes to reach the wedding site, but that he would never forget it.

“I was a bystander for it. I know them, and so it makes it warm and wonderful,” he continued. “But even if I didn’t know these two — but I just knew the story and the history — it was so incredibly beautiful.”

Smith shared that the bride has “impeccable taste, so the place just looked phenomenal,” adding, “The whole wedding was picture perfect.”

He went on to say that Affleck “never looked better than he’s looked his entire life,” noting that he was “happy and healthy,” as he joked that he was like a “God cut from marble.”

“Going there took two flights, and I was like, ‘This is a real pain in the (expletive),'” he joked as he added, “but my God, I thank the Lord I went because I got to witness something that I’ll never forget.”

“And it wasn’t even my wedding. It’s the kind of wedding that makes you love your wife even more. You know what I’m saying?” Smith shared.

“Hands down, [it was] one of the five most beautiful moments I’ve ever experienced in my life, and it had nothing to do with me,” said Smith.

Smith said Affleck “radiated (expletive) joy” when he saw JLo as a newlywed, and she radiated it back.

“I was crying when I saw the happiest Ben I’ve ever seen,” Smith said, noting he’s been there since the couple got engaged in 2002.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021, “stuck the landing,” Ben claimed.

“They’re so in love. Crazy love, “Smith exclaimed. “Even a hardened cynic would believe in romance at that wedding. They deserved it.”

Smith called the ceremony “profoundly lovely.””