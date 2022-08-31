Khalil-Ur-Rehman says he’s done working with Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed

Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are the last two people the producer Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar would work with. Since Khalil claims he is done of scripting parts for the two actors, London Nahi Jaunga is the last movie to feature them.

Author Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar recently appeared as a special guest on Ahmed Ali Butt’s chat show Super Over.

The infamous author and producer discuss his career, his most recent film, and his controversy. Khalil-Ur-Rehman adds in passing, when discussing the movie London Nahi Jaunga, that this is the final project he created for Mehwish Hayat and that he will no longer be collaborating with her.

“Mehwish Hayat is a very good actress, she’s done a wonderful job but this is the last film I’ve done with her,” Khalil said.

Ahmed Ali Butt, the host, was taken aback by the statement and inquired as to its justification. Khalil-Ur-Rehman, only stated that he is already exhausted from writing roles for Humayun Saeed and won’t be able to create anything for her. View the complete interview here.

The scriptwriter gained popularity for writing projects like Pyarey Afzaal, Sadqay Tumhare, and the blockbuster show Mere Pass Tum Ho.

