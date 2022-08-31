Khloe Kardashian admits that parenting is a serious job

Khloe Kardashian discusses the scary aspects of motherhood with Elle.

The 37-year-old has two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

She gave birth to her second child, a son, through surrogacy earlier this year.

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about the benefits and responsibilities of motherhood.

The 37-year-old, who has two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, discusses the “scary” aspects of raising “little people.”

Speaking to Elle in a recent interview, the Kardashian sister said: “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

The Good American founder added, “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting].

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously.”

Khloe iterated: “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young,” the proud mom said.

This year, Khloe gave birth to her second child, a son, through surrogacy. True Thompson, the diva’s first child, was born in 2018.

