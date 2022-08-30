Khloe Kardashian discusses Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian talked about her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

The reality star gave birth to her second child via surrogate.

In a brand-new teaser for the second season of The Kardashians, which was published on Monday, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian talked about her ex Tristan Thompson’s epic cheating scandal.

The 38-year-old former member of the Kardashian family has had a difficult year as a result of Tristan’s involvement in a paternity scandal with another woman, which came to light just after the couple learned they were expecting a second child via surrogate.

Khloe remarked in the trailer, looking back on her turbulent year, “Going through what I went through was very challenging.”

She continued, “I just feel like I’m a fish in a fish bowl,” referencing the attention she was receiving for her turbulent relationship.

The new clip was released just a few weeks after Khloe gave birth to her second kid by surrogate with NBA player Tristan, with whom she shares a four year old daughter named True.

Only a few months after their most recent breakup, the sporadically coupled announced in July that they were expecting their second child.

