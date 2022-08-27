Khloe feels that happy moments has been lost from her life

Khloe Kardashian is furious with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s present role in her family.

Khloe’s pal Malika discusses the difficult period on the “Reality With the King” podcast.

“She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship,” she shared.

The 37-year-old founder of Good American, who this year welcomed her second child via surrogacy with the NBA player, feels that her life has lost some of its “happy” moments.

“There are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her,” Malika continued, speaking about the arrival of Khloe’s son. “And that’s really sad.”

After Tristan cheated on Khloe with Maralee Nichols and became embroiled in a paternity scandal in 2019, the couple split.

