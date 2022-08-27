Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Khloe Kardashian feels that happy moments have been stripped away from her life
Khloe Kardashian feels that happy moments have been stripped away from her life

Khloe Kardashian feels that happy moments have been stripped away from her life

Articles
Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian feels that happy moments have been stripped away from her life

Khloe feels that happy moments has been lost from her life

Advertisement
  • Khloe Kardashian is furious with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s present role in her family.
  • Khloe’s pal Malika discusses the difficult period on the “Reality With the King” podcast.
  • “She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship,” she shared.
Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian is furious with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s present role in her family.

The 37-year-old founder of Good American, who this year welcomed her second child via surrogacy with the NBA player, feels that her life has lost some of its “happy” moments.

Khloe’s pal Malika discusses the difficult period on the “Reality With the King” podcast.

“She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship,” she shared.

“There are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her,” Malika continued, speaking about the arrival of Khloe’s son. “And that’s really sad.”

After Tristan cheated on Khloe with Maralee Nichols and became embroiled in a paternity scandal in 2019, the couple split.

Advertisement

Also Read

Khloe Kardashian will have legal and physical custody of her newborn son
Khloe Kardashian will have legal and physical custody of her newborn son

Khloe Kardashian will have sole physical and legal custody of the child....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story