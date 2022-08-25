Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian flaunts in pink outfit

Khloe Kardashian

  • Khloe, 37, attended Kylie Jenner’s beauty event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
  • She wore an all-pink ensemble including thigh-high boots and a boxy coat in the same shade.
  • Kim wore a black outfit to tease ex-boyfriend Pete.
Khloe Kardashian appeared unrecognisable when she donned a Barbie costume for Kylie’s event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Khloe, aged 37, attended her sister’s beauty event in the famous US metropolis, wearing an all-pink ensemble.

She captivated the audience with her breathtaking presence in one of her favourite full-length leotards. She sported thigh-high boots and a boxy coat in the same vibrant shade.

The Kardashians star sported a pair of black sunglasses, a little Hermès Birkin purse, and a new, longer brown haircut that resembled her real hair.

As usual, she uploaded videos to Instagram Stories of her time at the event, including one with her mother, ‘momager’ Kris Jenner, who coordinated with her daughter by wearing an all-hot-pink blazer ensemble.

Khloe, who welcomed her second kid via surrogate with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this month, was not the only Kardashian to receive appreciation.

Khloe Kardashian glams up in hot pink outfit

Kim Kardashian wore a black halterneck jumpsuit teamed with black over-the-knee boots embroidered with a Snoop Dogg image, taunting her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson by showing him what he was missing at the event. Kris and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance.

Also Read

Tristan Thompson discusses switching lanes after the birth of his son with Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson discusses switching lanes after the birth of his son with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has returned to Instagram with another cryptic post He marked...

