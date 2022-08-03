Khloe Kardashian reacts to a joke about her mom Kris Jenner.

Meme blamed Taylor Swift’s private aircraft use controversy on her mother Kris Jenner.

Singer’s team has rejected the allegations.

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian enjoyed a meme that blamed Taylor Swift’s private aircraft use controversy on her mother Kris Jenner.

Taylor Swift recently made news for having the worst carbon emissions from a private plane of any celebrity. Although the singer’s team has rejected the allegations, a recent Instagram joke suggested that Kris Jenner was the source of the information on Taylor’s use of private jets given that her youngest daughter Kylie’s name also appeared in the same.

The image of Kris Jenner sitting down for an interview and introducing herself as “Kris f*****g Jenner” was uploaded by a Kardashian meme account on Instagram. Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet made 170 flights this year? asked another meme. While Kris didn’t appear to respond to the post, Khloe Kardashian did, and fans were able to see it.

According to reports, Swift has taken 36-minute flights on average over the past seven months, making her carbon emissions since the year’s beginning 1,184.8 times greater than the average person’s annual emissions.

Even though Taylor’s crew responded to these allegations and informed, “Taylor frequently lends out his plane to other people. It would be plainly inaccurate to attribute the majority or all of these excursions to her.”

After posting a picture of herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott next to their private jets and writing in the comments, “You want to take mine or yours?” Kylie’s Instagram post about traveling in private jets recently also drew criticism.

Advertisement

The beauty mogul was then criticized in the comments section by admirers for being careless with the environment.