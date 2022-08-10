Advertisement
Khloé Kardashian reveals that True was excited about being big sister

  • Khloé Kardashian reveals that True was excited about being a big sister.
  • True was thrilled to be a big sister to her infant brother.
  • Mother of two was overjoyed to see her firstborn not acting envious of her newborn brother.
Khloé Kardashian reveals that True was excited about being a big sister. According to a source, Khloé recently told that her toddler daughter True was thrilled to be a big sister to her infant brother.

Khloé and her ex-husband Tristan Thompson had their second child via surrogacy, according to an Entertainment Tonight article.

According to a source close to the reality TV star, the mother of two was overjoyed to see her firstborn not acting envious of her newborn brother.

She enjoys seeing her in her new role and watching her. She feels incredibly privileged to have been able to give True a brother and is in heaven as a result, a source told the site.

The insider went on to say that the four-year-old daughter of the co-founder of Good American had been like a mini mommy to her newborn brother because she had already assisted her mother with diaper duties.

“True is old enough to really pitch in and assist with diaper changes and feedings. She enjoys having a big sister, the insider continued.

The Kardashians star had earlier shared a happy Instagram snapshot of her baby with the words, “My happy sweet girl.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

