Khloe Kardashian will have legal and physical custody of her newborn son

Khloe Kardashian will have sole physical and legal custody of the child.

She is more than willing to let Tristan be involved in that life as much as he desires.

Tristan was with True the day his son was born

The reality TV actress and the NBA player “decided that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Tristan is overjoyed to have a son because he had his heart set on having another kid. Although Khloe will get sole custody of the child, she is more than willing to let Tristan be involved in that life as much as he desires, the insider continued.

The source continued, “Tristan already has such a deep bond with True and he loves seeing how delighted she is to have become a big sister.” The NBA player and Khloe’s elder daughter, True, are the couple’s first child.

The insider stated why Tristan was with True the day his son was born: “Tristan and Khloe agreed it would be best for Khloe to be there in the hospital while the surrogate was giving birth, and for Tristan to be back home watching after True.”

Khloe doesn’t worry about Tristan’s decision to be present for his child since she has a tribe of people who support her.”

“But Tristan has obviously shown a desire to be a very involved father to his son, and the actor is overjoyed for the new arrival, the source said.

The Stronger Appearance Since 2016, the sports star and the naked author have been dating on and off.

She first called it quits with the basketball player in 2018 after he had many affairs with her when she was carrying their daughter.

After Khloe learned that Tristan fathered a child while he was dating personal trainer Maralee Nichols, they later reconciled in 2020 and broke up once more in 2021.