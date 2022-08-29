Khloe Kardashian took the internet by storm as she modeled a new, jaw-dropping look

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian took the internet by storm as she modeled a new, jaw-dropping look from her latest Good American collection.

When The Kardashians alum, 38, released a video of herself wearing a plunging denim bodysuit, she astounded viewers.

The model, who just had a startling weight reduction metamorphosis, received a huge response to the video, which she has now deleted.

As Khloe exhibited her improbably small waist, flat tummy, and substantially smaller frame in the arresting video, fans were astounded to see Khloe, who has previously struggled with her weight, appearing slimmer than ever.

Many of her admirers expressed their concerns that Khloe had gone too far with her weight loss. “Gosh, she’s lost too much weight now,” one internet user wrote.

“Khloe now looks unhealthy, and so does Kim. Too skinny,” another commented. “Wow, this has actually shocked me. This woman must feels so much pressure to look a certain way, and that’s so, so, sad,” one fan echoed.

Previously, Khloe opened up on her weight loss journey, saying, “I remember when I first begun working out, I was so frustrated that I didn’t have this figure in the first week I started working out,” she told a magazine.

